The youth national football team of Ukraine violated FIFA regulations by releasing the same player on the field, although less than 48 hours elapsed between matches. This was announced on June 26 “Sport Express”.

Head coach of the youth team Rostislav Rotan released goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin and midfielder Georgy Sudakov onto the field. Athletes played on June 21 against Croatia in the first round of the youth Euro (2:0) at 19.00.

At the same time, on the 19th, they came out at the base of the adult team against Malta (1:0) at 21.00.

The actions of the Ukrainian team angered the Romanian athletes. The Romanian national team suffered for the same reason in the first round. Then, due to FIFA rules, team captain Vladimir Skrechu could not play with the Spaniards. As a result, the Romanian national team lost to Spain with a score of 0:3.

Secondly, the Romanian national team turned to officials for comments on the eve of the most important match against the Ukrainian national team. However, Trubin and Sudakov entered the field on June 24, and the Romanian youth team lost with a score of 0:1 and lost their chances of qualifying from the group.

Football officials did not comment on the incident. The Romanian Football Federation has asked FIFA for comment.

Earlier, on June 25, the Ukrainian Football Association called for Russia to be excluded from FIFA and UEFA. The reasons were given as attempts to integrate football clubs from the Crimea into the championships of Russia.

Earlier, on June 1, FC Sevastopol received a certificate of the Football National League to play in the Second League in Division B, clarifies “Gazeta.Ru”.