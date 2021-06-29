The Ukrainian national team defeated Sweden in the 1/8 finals of the European Championship. This was reported by the correspondent of Lenta.ru.

The meeting took place in Glasgow. The Ukrainians opened the scoring in the 27th minute. Oleksandr Zinchenko took advantage of the transfer of Andrey Yarmolenko. The Swedes won back in the 43rd minute with the efforts of Emil Forsberg. In regular time, the teams did not reveal the strongest.

In the first extra half, the Swedish national team remained in the minority: Markus Danielsson was sent off for a foul against Artem Besedin. Artem Dovbik, who replaced the injured Besedin, scored the decisive goal in the 121st minute and brought the victory to the Ukrainian national team.

The rival of Ukraine in the Euro quarterfinals will be England. Gareth Southgate’s wards, in turn, knocked Germany out of the tournament.