This Tuesday, the sixth day of the South American qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup, the last date of 2023. The Colombian National Team plays its last official match of the year and aims to be at the top of the classification.

The National Team visits Paraguay in Asunción, with the possibility of closing the year as the only undefeated team in the Conmebol qualifiers.

Besides, will fight with Argentina and Uruguay to finish as leader of the standings. However, in such a tight tie, he cannot relax, because he could also drop even to sixth place.

Luis Díaz gave Colombia the victory with two goals in the second half. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Everything will depend on the score obtained against Paraguay, and on a mix of results that occur in the other matches on the 6th date.

Results that Colombia needs to be first in the qualifying rounds

Paraguay vs. Colombia: We have to win, and hopefully by two goals or more in difference. Thus, it would reach 12 points, the same as Argentina has before starting matchday 6.

Uruguay vs. Bolivia: As difficult as it may seem, it would be ideal for Colombia to there is a tie in Montevideo, or even that the Bolivians win. It seems almost impossible, if you take into account that the Uruguayans have just beaten Brazil and Argentina in their last two games. If the Uruguayans do not win, they will reach a maximum of 11 points and would not surpass the Colombian National Team.

Brazil vs. Argentina: strength to the Brazilian team, because It is convenient for Colombia that the local team wins at the Maracaná, Hopefully by two goals or more. Thus, Argentina would remain at 12 points and the goal difference would be the virtual tiebreaker with the coffee growers.

Ecuador vs. Chili: it would be good that the southerners join in Quito, Thus, Ecuador would not surpass Colombia in case the National Team does not win in Asunción… we have to think about finishing in the top 3.



Peru vs. Venezuela: Precisely to close the year in the first places, it helps Colombia that Peru begins to add and does not allow the Venezuelans to obtain the three points. This is if the Tricolor cannot win in Asunción.

Venezuela celebrates its historic draw against Brazil in Cuiabá. Photo: Nelson Almeida. AFP

This is the standings with 5 days played

1- Argentina | 12 points | +5

2- Uruguay | 10 points | +5

3- Colombia | 9 points | +2

4- Venezuela | 8 points | +3

5- Brazil | 7 points | +2

6- Ecuador | 5 points | +1

7- Paraguay | 5 points | -1

8- Chile | 5 points | -3

9- Bolivia | 3 points | -7

10- Peru | 1 point | -7

Colombia Brazil match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla, held on November 16, 2023. Luis Díaz gave Colombia the victory with two goals in the second half. James Rodríguez, Mateus Uribe, Sinisterra, Carrascal, Santos Borre, Camilo Vargas, among other players from the national team under the leadership of Nestor Lorenzo, played.

This is how the table would look if the results are given for Colombia

Colombia – 12 points*

Argentina – 12 points

Uruguay – 11 points

Brazil – 10 points

*The goal difference could unbalance the balance for Argentines or Colombians.

