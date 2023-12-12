The Colombia selection is concentrated in USA and is preparing the friendly match next Saturday, December 16 against its counterpart from Mexico in Los Angeles, California.

The national team, which does not have James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz or Rafael Santos Borré and which has mostly players from the national team, has just beaten Venezuela U-23 by the slightest difference last Sunday (1-0).

In the midst of their preparation for the last game of the year, the Colombia selection had a luxury guest: Lionel Messi attended the practice led by Néstor Lorenzo and saw his compatriot's work up close.

Through its social networks, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) recorded the emotional meeting of Lionel Messi with Lorenzo and several members of his coaching staff.



“A very special reunion! Our coach Néstor Lorenzo spoke very affectionately with Lionel Messi, prior to training.”wrote the FCF in the accounts of the Colombian National Team.

📸 Wow! Our coach Néstor Lorenzo spoke very affectionately with Lionel Messi, prior to training 👋🤩#AllWeAreColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/AfqJij3by6 — Colombia National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) December 12, 2023

The Argentine star hugged the strategist and exchanged a few words in the middle of his visit. In addition, he took photos with several of Néstor Lorenzo's assistants, with whom at some point he crossed paths on the Argentine team.

We have known each other since 2004 and we shared until 2006 thanks to the Argentine National Team and today I can give you an emotional hug thanks to the Colombian National Team. I loved seeing you happy and the reunion! I love you very much and admire you too much…@FCFSeleccionCol⁩ ⁦@afa⁩ pic.twitter.com/GFtvhaP8Sd — Marcelo Roffé (@MarceloRoffe) December 12, 2023

It should be noted that Lionel Messi is on vacation in the United States after completing an irregular season with the Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

