Qualification for the round of 16 of the World Cup arrived without worries, but the Italy Under 20 team had to face another obstacle on the way to La Plata where they will face England on Wednesday. The team woke up at 6, but at the airport they discovered that the flight from Mendoza to Buenos Aires was missing. It seems to be a mess of the organizers.

Second attempt

—

The Azzurrini match is scheduled for 11pm (it will be broadcast live on Rai2) and the delay in the transfer has caused cascading inconvenience. Nunziata led emergency training back to Mendoza, while the bags were already embarked for Buenos Aires. After the success against Brazil, the defeat against Nigeria and the victory against the Dominican Republic, the Under 20 team is chasing the quarterfinals. He will do it with some delay on his opponents – the English are already in la Plata – but the flight has been rescheduled for the late afternoon in Mendoza, it will be late evening with us.