Dubai (Union)

The executive team of the eighth edition of the National Sports Day initiative discussed, in its first meeting after its formation, by a decision of the Executive Office of the National Olympic Committee, ways to make the prominent community event, which will start next March 2, a success, after the successes it achieved, throughout all its past seven editions under the slogan “The Emirates brings us together.”

This came during a team meeting that was held via visual communication technology, headed by Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and in the presence of Eng. Azza bint Sulaiman, Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs of the National Olympic Committee, Muhammad bin Darwish, Executive Director of the Olympic Committee, and Ahmed Al Abdouli, Director of the Authority’s Community Sports Department. General Sports, Brigadier General Obaid Ali Al Mansouri, Director of the Media and Institutional Communication Directorate at the National and Reserve Service Authority, Sharif Al Awadi, representative of the Emirate of Fujairah, Abdullah Sultan, representative of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Fahd Abdullah bin Juma, representative of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and Dr. Fatima Kalbat, Director of the Counseling and Quality of Life Department at the Ministry of Education. Education, Al-Anoud Al-Falasi from the Office of the Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Nasser Al-Zaabi, Advisor at the Ministry of Community Development, Muhammad Al-Shatri and Nasser Al-Marri from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Omar Al-Kindi, senior specialist in community activities at the Dubai Sports Council, and Yasser Al-Doukhi, Director of the Sports and Community Events Department at the Council. Sharjah Sports Club, and Dr. Hamid Khamis from the Police Sports Union.

The executive team of the eighth edition of the National Sports Day valued the precious confidence of the Executive Office of the National Olympic Committee, and stressed the work to present constructive ideas and proposals, from all members who have accumulated expertise and various experiences, especially as they represent national and sports institutions that share the same goals and objectives for the event that took place. It is held annually, in response to the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai – may God protect him – to establish the National Sports Day to embody the unity and cohesion of the UAE society, and the harmony of all segments and different age groups by investing in movement, sports, entertainment, recreational and community activities. educational and competitive.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed a set of ideas and proposals for the agenda of events, coinciding with the event, stressing the need to submit the approved agenda to the executive team before the date of the event and to review the various perceptions and recommendations of the team members, which contribute to achieving the desired goals of the initiative.