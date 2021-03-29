Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the “National Service” and the Ministry of Education announced during a brief conference held today the launch of the university study project for the employees of the National Service

The project allows all members of the twelfth students who graduated from the academic year 2020/2021 and who will join the 16th batch and the subsequent batches to study university distances in the distance education system, with the aim of ensuring that the student continues his university studies during the period of service

The head of the National and Reserve Service Authority, Major General Pilot Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, affirmed that the authority is fully prepared to overcome any difficulties that may face the implementation of this project.

He stressed that there will be no conflict between the student’s national service and his university studies, which will be in accordance with what is scheduled in the evening hours

The pilot period of the project will be implemented in cooperation with a selected group of higher education institutions in the country, starting from the summer semester 2021 and then the first semester of the academic year 2021/2022

It is expected that 1500 employees of the National Service (batch 14 graduates of the twelfth grade for the academic year 2019/2020) will enroll in the distance education system in order to reach the optimal system in the application

Head of National Service, Major General Staff Pilot Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan: The authority is fully prepared to overcome any difficulties that may face the implementation of this project#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/A6axsf8ODR – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) March 29, 2021





