The National and Reserve Service Authority stated that it was decided to hold the voluntary summer session for school students on the first of next August, for a period of three weeks, with the reservation system, stressing that all precautionary measures will be followed during the presence of the participants in the training centers.

It indicated that there are four conditions for joining this course, which are: to be a citizen of the country, within the specified age group, born from July 30, 2005 to July 3, 2008 (from 13 to 16 years old), the approval of the guardian, and pass a medical examination.

She explained that the identification documents required for registration are original and copies of the passport and ID card and four personal photos, pointing out that registration is through reviewing the nearest recruitment center, specifying the last date for registration on July 15th.

The authority coordinates with the Ministry of Education to identify those who wish to participate in the course, which is a valuable opportunity to prepare students and mentally and physically provide them with a vital character, based on stimulating adventures and regular training, in addition to increasing their awareness of their culture and history.

The previous sessions organized by the authority have achieved remarkable success, as those enrolled in the course are subject to a special program, which includes various aspects and activities, aimed at deepening awareness, developing loyalty, enhancing the spirit of belonging among the trainees and refining their abilities, to assume responsibility and self-reliance, and to develop their leadership skills at the hands of the most skilled trainers The trainers, who have high experience and skills in various fields of sports and social training, as well as specialists and dieticians, who develop a healthy and balanced diet for the participants.

The program gives volunteers a real opportunity to develop their skills.

