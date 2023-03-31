Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov insisted on the eviction of the monks from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov insisted on the eviction of the monks of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. He spoke about this in broadcast All-Ukrainian telethon.
