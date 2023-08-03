Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Danilov: there is no timetable for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

There is no time frame for a counter-offensive by Ukrainian troops, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said. His words transmits TV channel TSN.

The official stressed that there are no schedules or deadlines. “We have a ‘NATO’ system, … and the commander decides how to act in one direction or another, taking into account the set common task,” he explained. Danilov also drew attention to the large number of mines, in connection with which Ukrainian servicemen often have to overcome the distance on foot.

Earlier, Ukrainian soldiers complained of fatigue from the counteroffensive, despite the support. They noted that the battles are extremely difficult, they are faced with powerful Russian fortifications on the front line.