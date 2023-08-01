Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Danilov called the announced plan in case of Zelensky’s death nonsense

Secretary of the National Security Council (SNBR) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, on the air of the Rada TV channel, called the plan previously voiced by deputy Nikolai Knyazhitsky in the event of the death of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky as nonsense and said that Kiev does not have one. His words lead RIA News.

“Everything that is written in this article is complete nonsense, we don’t need to throw such stuffing during the war now. Journalists do not understand at all what is at stake, ”the official emphasized.

Danilov said that the information is incorrect, Ukraine has no plans in this regard, there is a president, the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, who is fulfilling his duties.

According to him, Knyazhitsky’s statement raises many questions in Kyiv, it is difficult to say why this was done. He also described the situation as difficult.

Earlier, opposition Ukrainian MP Mykola Knyazhitsky, in an interview with Politico, said that if the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is unable to fulfill his duties or his death, the control of the state will be transferred to the Verkhovna Rada. When the president is unable to fulfill his duties, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, who is now Ruslan Stefanchuk, takes over his duties, the parliamentarian specified.