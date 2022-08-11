The National Search and Rescue Center, in coordination with the Fujairah Police Operations, carried out today a rescue and medical evacuation mission for an injured Asian national who was subjected to separate burns due to the burning of a fuel tanker in the Al-Bithnah area in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The center stated that the site was checked by the auxiliary operational systems by the operating room team of the National Center for Search and Rescue, and with the capabilities and capabilities of the search and rescue aircraft, the search and rescue team was able to evacuate the injured to Fujairah Hospital to receive the necessary treatment, while ensuring and observing all special precautionary and preventive measures. Corona virus.