The conservative group that defends the free use and carrying of weapons in the United States also announced its headquarters transfer to the state of Texas. The NRA environment alluded to an alleged political pressure against it carried out from the state of New York to move its headquarters.

The National Rifle Association of States declared bankruptcy this Friday and will seek to reformulate the organization with a new headquarters in Texas, permanently abandoning its fiscal location in New York after having starred in several clashes with authorities in this state.

This association is one of the most influential lobbies within the conservative trend given its great power in the circles of the Republican Party, although 2020 has been a very catastrophic year for the entity in financial terms due to the pandemic. The NRA, as it is known by its acronym in English, blamed “New York’s corrupt policy and regulatory environment.”

“Political persecution”

The announcement came months after New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the organization over allegations that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for luxurious personal travel, associate contracts and other expenses. questionable.

During the pandemic, the NRA has been forced to lay off dozens of its employees and the failure to hold its annual national convention greatly reduced donations that supposedly subsist, as most of them were made during these dates.

The NRA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court in Dallas and almost instantly announced its move to Texas, a state where it enjoys greater institutional and social support compared to New York. There it was already established as a new company called Sea Girt LLC.

NRA may be moving to Texas. From their letter: “Texas values ​​the contributions of the NRA, celebrates our law-abiding members, and joins us as a partner in upholding constitutional freedom.” Welcome to Texas — a state that safeguards the 2nd Amendment https://t.co/CCoP5DmGMI – Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 15, 2021

The Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, was quick to welcome the news, tweeting: “Welcome to Texas, a state that protects the Second Amendment.” The NRA has more than 400,000 members in Texas and plans to hold its annual convention in Houston in late 2021.

“The plan can be summarized simply: we throw New York in the trash and we are going to reincorporate the NRA in Texas,” said the organization’s executive vice president, Wayne LaPierre, in an internal letter in which he denounced an alleged political persecution.

“This movement will allow long-term and sustainable growth that ensures that the NRA continues to be the main defender of constitutional freedoms,” the organization also said in a statement referring to the right to own and bear arms.

But it seems that the decision was made long ago. The NRA said LaPierre made the decision to file for bankruptcy protection in consultation with a “special litigation committee” made up of three NRA officials that was formed in September to oversee his legal strategies. On January 7 they met again to “clear up some issues” and LaPierre was given the power to reorganize.

Reaction by the New York prosecutor’s office

Shortly after the announcement, prosecutor Letitia James assured that she would not allow the NRA to “evade its fiscal responsibility.” Among the undue expenses that the prosecution claims are LaPierre’s trips or exacerbated expenses on makeup and hairstyles for his wife.

The NRA owes millions of dollars to various companies that have been closely associated with it in recent years, such as advertising agencies and companies that operate racing cars.

This group that defends the right to bear arms has about 5 million members. Although it is based in Virginia, the NRA was incorporated as a non-profit organization in New York in 1871 and has remained there ever since.

With AP and EFE