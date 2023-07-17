The National Rehabilitation Center, in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education and the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, organized a training program for teachers and social workers during June and July 2023, with the aim of protecting students from the harms of drugs, building a safe school environment, raising the level of prevention against drugs and early intervention in the event of detection of the use of psychotropic substances. Among the students.

The training program for teachers and social workers includes several axes, including defining the disease of addiction and the effect of psychotropic substances, presenting the various stages of human development, the emotional requirements and challenges of each stage, with a focus on adolescence and the changes accompanying it, providing an explanation of the most prevalent disorders in adolescence, and explaining the role of the school staff. In addressing the use of psychotropic substances, definition of early intervention and its main skills.

The training program for teachers and social workers aims to introduce the harmful effects of drugs on students, identify the characteristics of students at risk, develop a proactive mechanism to protect students from drug addiction, and enhance the psychological and social well-being of students.

The agenda of the training program includes training 45 teachers, in addition to 35 social workers, by training them on the comprehensive prevention training program in an in-person manner, and the school prevention training program in a hybrid manner.

The National Rehabilitation Center emphasized the role of continuous awareness of drug dangers through establishing partnerships with all community institutions, in order to surround this dangerous scourge, warn of its dangers, and explain ways to prevent and avoid it, pointing to the role of schools and educational institutions in strengthening these awareness efforts.

The center added that such training and educational programs aim to support teachers and social workers with the necessary knowledge in order to provide a safe and supportive environment for students, and educate them about the effects and risks of abuse and addiction, in addition to developing self-confidence among students and educating them about their social role and their promising future.

The center stated that the training program for teachers and social workers focuses on the need to follow up on students, enhance attention to their behavior, monitor changes that occur to them, and continuous communication with their families, pointing out that students are the fruits of the future of this country and the arms and minds that will push the wheel of development forward.

The center appreciated the efforts of the strategic partnership with the Emirates Foundation for School Education and the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, to enhance ways to prevent falling prey to drugs, by organizing training programs and awareness lectures, which include explanations of psychological, societal and family damage, and an indication of the importance of the role of society, family and school. And civil society institutions, and other parties, to reach a safe society free of narcotic poisons, and to protect children from the effects of abuse or promotion of this dangerous societal scourge.

Recent studies to combat addiction point to the need for all societal efforts, starting from the family and school, through the media, health authorities and others, to activate awareness programs and preventive activities to address the scourge of drug addiction.

For its part, the Emirates Foundation for School Education confirmed that it places a top priority on providing a healthy and safe school environment for students, as one of the objectives of the National Program for the Quality of School Life, and in this context comes the training program for teachers and social workers that aims to spread awareness in the educational field of the dangers of drugs. and psychotropic substances and ways to prevent them, stressing that it is keen to cooperate with various partners to contribute to the national efforts related to drug control.

She added that such programs are proactive steps to address addiction, which has negative effects on the individual and society in general. The program targeted teachers and social workers as they are closest to dealing with students and following them up on a daily basis, which will allow them to spread awareness messages among them to protect them from delinquency to addiction.

In turn, the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi emphasized the importance of the role of education and awareness-raising to enhance prevention efforts and address this scourge in society, as teachers play an important role in supporting these efforts due to their constant and effective communication with students and parents and their ability to monitor any changes in students’ behavior and help them overcome any challenges positively.