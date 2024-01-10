The National Rehabilitation Center warned against purchasing medicines and drugs through social media and the Internet, calling on individuals not to believe all the information presented about psychotropic substances because it may be misleading.

The Center stressed the need to be careful about the correct use of social networking sites, preserve personal information and not publish it, avoid getting to know imaginary friends, and be careful not to fulfill their requests.

The Center also alerted, as part of its awareness-raising guidelines to members of the public, to the danger of hypnotics and sedatives, stressing that they are not the solution, and that hypnotic and sedative drugs are used rationed and for a certain period of time to control the symptoms of some health problems such as insomnia and anxiety disorders.

The center warned that total dependence on this type of drug is dangerous and causes addiction and many health complications.

He stressed that it is necessary to adhere to the psychiatrist's instructions and the specific dosage of psychiatric drugs, because some types of psychiatric drugs may lead to serious health complications, such as addiction if they are misused.

During the recent period, the country's anti-narcotics agencies monitored anonymous messages from outside the country via social media platforms and media, promoting types of drugs, calling on individuals not to deal with them at all, and to inform the competent authorities to take the necessary measures.

Families were warned to monitor anonymous e-mail messages that reach their children from phone numbers outside the country, and to educate them not to interact with these messages, and to report them by calling the “Aman Service.”

The Ministry of Interior warned against dealing with it, launching the “Share with us – let’s prevent it” campaign, which aims to enhance community solidarity to prevent messages promoting drugs.

Officials warned against dealing with messages and calls received from drug dealers outside the country, which reach many individuals through social networking sites, during which they offer different types of drugs and psychotropic substances, calling on individuals to ban them and report them.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command stressed the importance of concerted efforts between various institutional and societal bodies, to stand as an impenetrable barrier against drugs and fight this deadly scourge, which reflects negatively on everyone.

She warned of the danger of opening personal bank accounts and managing them by other people, explaining that the security and financial authorities in the country warn against using the financial account for illegal acts without the knowledge of the account holder, as Articles No. 64 and 65 of Federal Law No. 30 of 2021 stipulate regarding following up on articles. Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances shall be subject to imprisonment or a fine of not less than 50 thousand dirhams for anyone who deposits, transfers, or accepts the transfer, personally or through others, for the purpose of committing any of the crimes of abuse or personal use of narcotic substances or psychotropic substances stipulated in the law. Article 65 increases the penalty with imprisonment and a fine of no less than 50 thousand dirhams. Less than 100 thousand dirhams for each person who possesses, conceals, or conducts a money transfer, whenever there is sufficient evidence convicting him.

Center:

• It is necessary to adhere to the doctor’s instructions and the specific dosage of psychiatric drugs.