The National Rehabilitation Center warned of the dangers of smoking electronic cigarettes and their products, as they stimulate addictive behavior and harm health because they contain harmful, addictive nicotine, and encourage non-smokers to smoke them, thinking that they are not as harmful as other types of smoking.

He warned that the electronic cigarette and its products are not a healthy alternative to quitting smoking, calling on individuals not to be tempted by advertisements and marketing of these products that harm human health.

He indicated that one of the alternative nicotine treatments can be used (under the supervision of a doctor), such as: nicotine gum, nicotine inhaler, nicotine patch, and nicotine nasal spray.

The electronic cigarette contains volatile gases and vapors as a result of the combustion process, which leads to damage to the lung, respiratory system and heart, and causes premature birth in pregnant women and a decrease in the weight of the fetus, and it is not, as some think, a healthy alternative to quitting traditional smoking.

The center warned of the dangers of e-cigarettes, including: high blood pressure, heart problems, narrowing of the arteries, mood disturbances, sleep disorders, heartburn, in addition to the risk of heart attacks.

According to the World Health Organization, there are approximately 1.3 billion smokers around the world, 60% of whom want to stop, or have the intention to do so.

According to European statistical estimates, the approximate number of electronic cigarette users will be approximately 55 million people around the world in 2021.

The center stated that electronic cigarettes cause addiction with the same mechanism, strength and intensity associated with traditional types of smoking, and therefore they cause addiction to this bad habit, and then the serious health harms that result from smoking related to heart and lung diseases.