The Federal National Council, in its next session, will deliver parliamentary recommendations that it adopted on the topic of “family cohesion policy and its role in achieving sustainable social development” to the Council of Ministers, to be at the government’s disposal to deal with it and take the necessary action regarding it, after the Committee on Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Resources ended The human rights of the Council may be reformulated, according to the observations and suggestions of the members of the Council.

The recommendations covered nine main axes, the most prominent of which included a parliamentary recommendation to launch a government program to prevent disabilities and genetic diseases, and another to develop an integrated program for the prevention of genetic diseases in coordination with the concerned authorities, in order to avoid genetic diseases, such as mental and physical disabilities through conducting the necessary genetic tests before marriage.

In detail, the Committee on Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources of the Federal National Council submitted the final recommendations regarding “the policy of family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development” to the presidency of the Council, after completing their reformulation in accordance with the observations and proposals recorded by the members of the Council before their parliamentary adoption in The Twelfth Parliament session of the second ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative term, which was held on May 25.

The list of recommendations that will be presented to the members of the Council during the next session, in preparation for referring them to the government to take the necessary action, included 15 parliamentary recommendations that covered nine main axes: the first of which was the “legislation” axis, which included three recommendations, namely “preparing a draft general family law aimed at supporting The community security system by preserving the family entity and strengthening the cohesion of its members through constructive communication and dialogue, and consolidating its stability in line with the Emirati national identity and global developments and changes, and setting regulations that legalize the appearance of children in social media programs to protect and rehabilitate them, and impose penalties on families that abuse children by exploiting them, especially with regard to business and publishing child-abusive videos to achieve spread, ensuring the protection of children’s rights in all aspects in accordance with the provisions of Federal Law No. (3) of 2016 on the rights of the child (Wadeema), in addition to coordinating with the concerned authorities on finding Alternatives regarding the possibility of achieving flexibility in the nature and working hours of working women, especially the category of mothers.

The axis of “creating awareness programs and initiatives” included a recommendation to design awareness and educational programs, initiatives and specialized work programs targeting young men and women who are about to get married to prepare them to assume marital responsibilities and raise awareness of the importance of social and psychological compatibility with the other party, as well as training and rehabilitation to face the various variables and challenges that some families face. With the intensification of the use of social communication programs and technological methods, in order to achieve compatibility between spouses and skills to deal with family disputes, and activating the system of babysitters to ensure the highest levels of care and safety for the child and not affect his Emirati national identity.

The awareness and educational programs also aim to provide a comprehensive psychological family counseling test through coordination between the concerned institutions before submitting the case to the family guidance committees, in addition to providing social intervention services programs for families after divorce to support the divorced and help them overcome the psychological and social crisis and rebuild family ties And motivating economic and tourism institutions to provide facilities and discounts that ease the burdens of marriage on those who are approaching it.

The “Family Counseling” axis included two recommendations, namely, amending the licensing requirements for family counseling centers, to ensure the capacity, efficiency and quality of the work of these centers, as well as preparing memoranda of understanding between the Ministry of Community Development and institutions concerned with family counseling and the Ministry of Justice, under which cooperation and coordination would take place to find a working mechanism that enhances their role in Solve family problems and conflicts by receiving family complaints in the first place from institutions related to family affairs, and trying to address them from a social and psychological point of view before referring them to the family guidance committees in the courts.

In the “Children Custody” axis, the Council recommended the establishment of programs concerned with coordination between the ministry and other federal and local authorities to find solutions to the problems of custody, and the consequences thereof in accordance with the interests of the children. In the axis of “the central database related to family issues”, it recommended the establishment of A central database for collecting data and information related to various family issues, provided that this database is linked to all federal and local institutions and authorities concerned with the family and children.

In the axis of “Activating the Role of the Social Risk Observatory”, the Council recommended activating the role of the Social Risk Observatory and linking it at the federal level to monitor and find solutions, and assess the impact of risks on the individual, family and society from several specialized perspectives such as: the social, psychological, legal, legislative and economic fields, and adding any other specializations It also recommended, in the “Juvenile Protection” axis, the development of practical work programs in cooperation and coordination with all family, educational and security institutions regarding educating juveniles through the centers concerned with juveniles, and immunizing children from negative behaviors to prevent them from entering juvenile care centers.

The recommendations related to the axis of “encouraging people of determination to marry” included preparing training and educational programs for people of determination who are about to marry each other and for people who are about to marry them to achieve family cohesion and cohesion, and to allocate prepared places for educational courses for people of determination who are about to marry, in line with their nature and needs. And the development of an integrated program for the prevention of genetic diseases, in coordination with the concerned authorities, in order to avoid genetic diseases, such as mental and physical disabilities, by conducting the necessary genetic tests before marriage.

shelter children

The recommendations – which were adopted by the Federal National Council on the subject of “family cohesion policy and its role in achieving sustainable social development”, in the axis of “children’s shelter and care centers” – included the need to provide the appropriate number of social and psychological specialists in coordination with higher education institutions and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection And the development of the Sheikh Khalifa Center for Social Care in the Federal Emirate of Umm Al Quwain to house and care for children and secure their rights, and to provide services and programs for their protection, and the necessary consultations for them to qualify them to integrate into society.

• 15 parliamentary recommendations covering nine axes, the first of which is “legislation,” which included three recommendations.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

