Christmas is getting closer and with it also arrives in Spain one of the most anticipated moments: that of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery draw. On December 22, one of the most anticipated raffles of the year is celebrated, which distributes until 2,720 million euros in prizes and in which everyone dreams of taking the fat man, who grants 400,000 euros for tenth awarded.

However, although we are all familiar with the Christmas draw, there are many things that, arriving the occasion, we do not know and that can directly affect our compensation in case of being awarded. About this has alerted the National Police through its X (formerly Twitter) account, where it has explained «What you should never do with a tenth lottery ».

All mistakes you should not commit with the Christmas Lottery

One of the body agents has moved to one of the central points of the sale of tenths, Mrs. Manolita, to tell one by one all the mistakes that we must avoid in the face of the next December 22. Although from the police they invite people to share their ticket with friends and family, they warn of the dangers that this can suppose.

In the first place, they have remembered the importance of keeping it with a good collection to avoid problems with the tenth, emphasizing the need to photograph it for the future: «Do not trust anyone. Guard it in a safe place and take a photo or write the number and the series In case you lose it ».









In the event that this participation is shared by one or more people, there are also mistakes that we must avoid committing. First, we should never disregard our tenth, because it can cause problems when charging it if it is awarded. “Firm it and guide a photocopy”they have warned from the security agency.

«If you steal it or lose it, do not panic. I immediately do it», Have explained from the police body, emphasizing the importance that it may have thrown a photo previously to the tenth when denouncing its disappearance.

As a last recommendation, the police have also requested discretion to all those who obtain one of the tenth winners in the draw on December 22. In addition, they have remembered an important thing that not many people are aware: The prize expires at three monthsso it is important not to wait until the last moment to collect it. “What you are going to do with the award, if you touch you, is your thing,” they concluded.