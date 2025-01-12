The January sales have already started. From the 7th of this month until the end of February, thousands of businesses offer discounts that attract consumers from all over Spain. However, with opportunities come potential misunderstandings or abuses that buyers should be aware of to protect themselves.

The National Police has used its social networks to warn about common practices during this season. In a video that has already accumulated thousands of views on TikTok, they have launched the following message: “Rights are not lowered in sales.” With this warning, they remind consumers that they must be informed about what they can demand and that the promotions, although attractive, do not justify violating consumer laws.

What businesses cannot do during sales

Among the keys that stand out is the obligation of businesses to apply discounts to at least 50% of the products if they announce sales. This point ensures that customers find authentic offers, avoiding campaigns that only serve as a misleading claim. In addition, they explain that any defective item must be replaced or refunded, regardless of whether it is on sale, as long as the purchase receipt is kept.

Another important aspect is the price of the products on offer. The law requires that the discounted price be the lowest that has been recorded in the previous 30 days. This means that stores They can’t inflate prices before applying discounts to make them look bigger. Therefore, it is advisable that consumers review prices in advance to avoid falling into these strategies.









Regarding returns, the Police warn that some stores may try to deny them during the sales period. However, remember that this practice is illegal if the product has any defect. Therefore, keeping proof of purchase is essential to exercise the right to a return or exchange.

Finally, in relation to payment methods, they clarify that establishments are not required to accept cards, although many stores do. If they allow this method, they can establish a minimum expense for its use, something that is not always liked by customers. For this reason, it is advisable to carry cash as an alternative to avoid problems at the tills.