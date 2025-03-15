The National Police stops an indoctriner of the jihadist ideology in Melilla

National Police agents have arrested a person in Melilla for their alleged participation in the crimes of exaltation, self -adoctrination and indoctrination to third parties. The arrested He used social networks to incite jihad and propaganda in favor of the DAESH.

This is the second phase of an operation developed at the beginning of the year in Melilla, in which a person with whom the now detained would be arrested closely linkedaccording to the National Police in a note. The detainee has been made available to the Central Court of Instruction number one, decreeing its owner Entry into prison.

The National Police announced the arrest through their social networks, also publishing A video of the moment:

A large -scale indoctinator of the ideology #yihadist of the DAESH in an operation against the #terrorism jihadist in #Melilla Radicalized, it had numerous diffusion channels that it used to praise and justify the success of terrorist acts … pic.twitter.com/ad2iapp8kj – National Police (@Policia) March 15, 2025

The operation was developed jointly by APeople from the General Information Police Station and the Provincial Information Brigade of Melilla. All directed by Central Court of Instruction number one and the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court.









The investigation determined that the detainee, who were in an advanced state of radicalization, disseminated through its narrative diffusion channels aimed at praising and justifying the terrorist purposes of the Daesh terrorist organization and the success of their terrorist actions, content consumed by a large number of people.