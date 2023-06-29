The National Police, in a file image. Europe Press

The National Police register this Thursday the local police headquarters of L’Hospitalet in search of documents and data on the selection process for the position of superintendent. Another opponent reported to the police that the contest had been tailor-made for the local police chief who was in the municipality at that time. UDEF agents, under court order, are investigating a possible crime of prevarication.

The police search various offices of the Urban Guard of L’Hospitalet, as reported to the journalist Anna Punsí. The corporal who denounced the case pointed out the alleged irregularities in the month of March. Only he and the mayor who served as head of the body, Ramon Dosaigues, and who was on commission in the municipality, appeared at the square.

At the same time, a police union also denounced the selection process, which ended up being paralyzed by a court through contentious proceedings. Dosaigues, who had a two-year service commission position, was forced to return to his post in the municipality of El Prat when his time in l’Hospitalet expired provisionally and the superintendent contest to which he was annulled had been introduced. The administrative trial is scheduled for July 24.

