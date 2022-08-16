Flats, industrial estates, highways… The sex business continues to find scenarios to function at full capacity. A hidden trade that serves as a hiding place for increasingly frequent abuses. Last year, the State Security Corps and Forces rescued 16 victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation in the Community, according to the latest data handled by the Ministry of the Interior. Although the figure is slightly lower than in other years, Murcia is, after Andalusia and Castilla y León –and together with Catalonia–, the region where the most cases of sex trafficking are uncovered.

In 2021, a year marked by the lifting of restrictions linked to the pandemic, there were 136 victims of sex trafficking who found help throughout the country, fifteen of them in the Region. The figure is somewhat higher than that of the previous year (12), but it represents a significant decrease compared to the fifty victims who were located in the Community in 2019.

These are not the only figures that show the background of the sex business. According to the balance offered by the Ministry of the Interior, another 355 people – the vast majority of them women – were sexually exploited last year in the country. One of these victims was in the Region. This case does represent a significant decrease compared to the numbers that were considered in Murcia in previous years –21 in 2020 and 17 in 2019–.

The State Security Forces and Corps also uncovered 67 cases of labor exploitation last year



The Interior report, however, hints at the impact that the pandemic has had on the control of these businesses. Last year, 39 administrative inspections were carried out in environments where prostitution was practiced. Although the figure grows slightly compared to the previous year, it still does not reach the numbers that were handled in 2019, before the pandemic. Throughout the country, 1,380 inspections were carried out, almost a hundred more than the previous year.

Fourteen detainees



These surveillances serve to identify people who might be at risk of trafficking or sexual exploitation. Last year up to 129 women were considered in this category in the Community, more than double the number just one year before.

These inquiries also serve to bring those responsible to justice. Up to 13 people were arrested last year for trafficking in the Region and another was for sexual exploitation.

The Interior report also includes the work that the State Security Forces and Corps carry out to prevent situations of abuse in the pit. Up to 67 victims of labor exploitation were uncovered in 2021 in the Community. The number of detainees for this type of abuse rose to 43 people. Throughout the country, around 200 were arrested for this exploitation.