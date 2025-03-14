The operational groups assigned to the National Police Brigades in Catalonia carried out 2024 ten investigations About people trafficseven of which for the purpose of sexual exploitation, one work and two other typologies. These investigations They finished with 86 detainees and 21 victims released. Of the total number of victims, 16 were of sexual exploitation, two for labor exploitation and three for criminal activities. Of the total investigations, in five cases the members have been considered They were part of organized criminal groups.

The National Police has highlighted an investigation that had international collaboration, forming a joint research team between Albania and Spain. Fruit of this joint action, 28 members of a criminal organization were arrested and three firearms were intervened, with abundant ammunition.

During 2024, they were dismantled Two criminal groups dedicated to traffic of people for the purpose of sexual exploitation. The operations that allowed these disarticulations were called ‘Patrurko’ and ‘Joya’ and allowed to free 13 and six victims, respectively. All victims were of South American nationality. These women

They were sexually exploited 24 hours a day and lived confined. In these two operations 18 people were arrested and the two organizations were dismantled.