The National Police yesterday welcomed 49 new agents who will reinforce the workforce: 38 trainees who will complete their training period at the Cartagena, Lorca and Molina de Segura police stations, and eleven police officers who have been assigned to the Region.

The Government delegate, Francisco Jiménez, who presided over the event together with the Chief of Police, Ignacio del Olmo, remarked that the incorporation of these professionals “will contribute to reinforcing citizen security in a particularly critical period such as summer, in which the special device designed by the Ministry of the Interior is active to support the regional tourism sector and thus guarantee the protection of all citizens.” Jiménez welcomed all of them and congratulated, in particular, the 38 students who have completed the training period at the Ávila National Police School and who will now be integrated into different police stations in the Region.

The act also served as an official presentation to the Government delegate of eleven police officers (one sub-inspector, three officers and seven police officers) who are assigned to the Region of Murcia. Del Olmo explained that, during the summer, most of them will serve in citizen security tasks, taking into account “that this year is a bit atypical, because in September three summits linked to the Spanish presidency of the European Union are held in Murcia, a month in which two massive events such as the Carthaginians and Romans Festival in Cartagena and the Murcia Fair coincide.” In this way, explained the senior police chief, “we concentrate the troops on citizen security tasks and, later, as of October, they will be reinstated to certain positions that remain vacant within our policy of rotation of troops within the workforce.”