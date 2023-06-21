Aurora Carbonell, one of those investigated, at her inauguration as mayor of Sitges last Saturday. Sitges Town Hall

Agents of the National Police Corps (CNP) search this Wednesday the Sitges City Hall (Barcelona) for alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts and subsidies to entities between 2017 and 2022. The mayoress of this tourist town, Aurora Carbonell (Republican Left) is one of the 13 people investigated in the case opened by a court for the crimes of embezzlement, prevarication and documentary falsification, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC).

The case was initiated by the investigating court number 8 of Vilanova a little over a year ago. The alleged irregularities focus on minor contracts and public aid to entities of the Third Sector Taula and a local cooperative. Carbonell, who has revalidated the mandate, has been mayor of Sitges since 2019. In addition to the first mayor, the judge is investigating eight councilors of the consistory of the investigated stage and four people who were part of one of the investigated cooperatives, always according to the TSJC note.

Agents of the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) of the Police are carrying out entries and searches to intervene documentation related to the contracts under suspicion. The police have entered simultaneously and by judicial order in municipal dependencies, in the headquarters of the investigated entities and in private homes of the four investigated of the cooperative. Among other places, the agents have gone to the building where the Promotion and Territory area is located, in the Prunelles area, on the outskirts of the town.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter