The National Police of the Guipuzcoan town of Irun has saved the life of a baby, approximately one year old, who He was in cardio-respiratory arrest, along with his motherafter the agents were requested by a pedestrian who noticed the situation.

As reported by the Central Government Delegation in Euskadi, on November 19, at around 5:40 p.m., members of the National Police who were on duty at the Irun Police Station were urgently required by a citizen who was traveling along the town’s Paseo de Colón.

A baby, approximately one year old, was unconscious on the other side of the street, near the Police Station. Immediately, the national police urgently went to the place where the girl was, observing how Her mother screamed in anguish to be saved.since the little girl was not breathing.

They managed to keep her alive

The agents verified that She had no vital signs and was immediately taken to the police station. of the National Police, where the AED – or defibrillator – is located in case it is necessary to use it. At the same time that the facts were communicated to the health services so that an ambulance could be sent, the agents proceeded to practice cardio-pulmonary resuscitation maneuvers.

They managed to keep her alive until the arrival of a medicalized medical vehicle on board which she was transferred to a Hospital in San Sebastián. The girl’s mother, “under a serious state of anxiety as a result of the episode experienced moments before”, was also treated by members of the National Police, who managed to calm her down, so that she could later go to the hospital where her daughter was. , according to the same sources.





Thankful to the agents

After a few days, and out of danger, mother and daughter went to police stations to thank to the agents who intervened who had saved the baby’s life and the care she herself received.

The Delegation has added that one of the acting members of the National Police also proceeded, last summer, to save the life of a citizen who was suffering from a heart attack while playing sports on a well-known golf course in the city of Gijón.