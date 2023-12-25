The National Police shot dead this Monday morning in A Coruña an individual who, according to various eyewitnesses, attacked an agent who was trying to subdue him with great violence with an iron bar. The official in distress resorted to his service weapon after failing to stop the suspect even by shooting him with a taser gun.

The events took place around 10 a.m. on Christmas morning in the A Grela industrial estate, south of A Coruña. At that time, one of the only two 091 patrols of the National Police in the city, went to that area, after receiving a call alerting that a man, armed with an iron bar, had been involved in an altercation at a gas station. nearby and then, apparently out of his mind, he was banging with that same neighborhood the windows of the vehicles that were then traveling on Gambrinus Street in that industrial estate.

There, the agents met an 'old acquaintance'. The man, Henry CC, 34 years old and of Cuban origin, had several police records, the last very recent, when on December 22 he tried to attack an agent. The individual, with apparent mental problems, lived until three months ago in the Madrid town of Torrejón de Ardoz, from where he had disappeared, as his relatives had reported. Henry had been located days ago in Galicia after being involved in an incident at an ATM.

Too many clothes



According to the version of the witnesses and the officials themselves, the two police officers first tried without any success to get the individual to stop his attitude. Far from appeasing, Henry CC threatened the two officers and attempted to lunge at them, at which point he was shot with a taser gun. But the paralyzing electric shock of 50,000 volts had no effect, since the individual, of great size, was also wearing a large amount of clothing, including a large down jacket.

The suspect's reaction, after this attempt to immobilize him, was even more angry and after several runs and comings and goings, already on the nearby Severo Ochoa Street, he charged, iron bar in hand, against one of the two police officers who had fallen to the ground. floor. At that moment the official shot him, among other places, in the trunk, mortally wounding him.

Police sources and the Unified Police Union (SUP) highlighted that the deceased's intention was to kill the agent and that the official, in principle, shot at non-vital parts of the suspect, although he, to try to dodge the bullets, moved and, finally, the projectiles hit him in vital organs.