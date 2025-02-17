The National Police on Monday has opened an investigation by The aggression they suffered this Saturday two young disabled On the part of a group of people at the end of the football match between Villarreal CF and Valencia CF, sources of this security body have reported.

The agents are waiting to name the victims, while, for the moment, no arrest has occurred after an incident whose notice arrived at Cicu at 11.30 pm for an aggression on the wave road And to the place an SVB ambulance and a conventional ambulance moved.

One of the injured, 18, was transferred by the ambulance to the hospital of La Plana by bruises and the other, 21, was mobilized by SVB to the General Hospital of Castellón by A jaw fracture.

The young man who entered the General Hospital Continue hospitalized with stable forecastwhile the other wounded was treated in the emergency department of the Hospital de la Plana and discharged without admission, as both health centers have reported.

Condemns the “unacceptable attack”

The committee of entities representing people with disabilities of the Valencian Community (Cermi CV) has expressed His “more resounding condemnation” Before the aggression suffered by the two young fans with disabilities on Saturday night, after the Villarreal-Valencia party.

The facts -according to They represent an “unacceptable attack” not only against these young people, but against the values ​​of inclusion, respect and non -discrimination“That society must” defend. “Cermi CV, as an entity that ensures the rights of people with disabilities and their families, demands” exhaustive “investigation and that” strong measures are taken against those responsible for this act of violence ” .

Luis Vañó, president of Cermi CV, has declared that this type of aggressions “They have no place in a society that boasts of being fair and inclusive”. “We urge the competent authorities to act quickly and forcefully so that facts like this do not repeat themselves,” he said.

Cermi CV, together with its member entities, among which are the Sports Federation for people with intellectual disabilities of the Valencian Community (Fedi CV) and the Federation of Sports Adapted to the Valencian Community (FESA), has reaffirmed its commitment in The fight against any form of discrimination and violence against people with disabilities. “Sport must be a space for coexistence and respect, not violence and exclusion,” he said.

The Committee appeals to Valencian Society to join in the rejection of these violent acts and work together in the construction of a “more inclusive and respectful community with diversity.” Finally, Cermi CV has offered its support to victims and their families.

Clubs collaborate with LaLiga

Villarreal, Valencia and LaLiga The aggression suffered on Saturday by the two fans of the Castellonense team in the surroundings of the Ceramics Stadium after the match against the team ‘Che’ (1-1).

As reported by the club, A group of people physically assaulted the two followers of the yellow teamboth with functional diversity, which suffered various trauma. One of them, who plays in the Villarreal intellectual disability team, spent the night under observation to submit to the corresponding tests for bruises, while the other fan was referred to the General Hospital of Castellón, where he remains admitted and suffers a fracture complete maxillofacial.

“The Villarreal CF wants to reiterate its absolute conviction and maximum repudiation of any act of violence in all its forms, which have no place in football and society, and wishes to show their support to those affected, with whom it is in permanent contact and Collaboration from the aggression, “said the entity, which is cooperating with the National Police to identify the aggressors.





Meanwhile, Valencia lamented what happened and assured that will prohibit entry to your stadium to those responsible If these are identified as club members. “Football does not admit violence in any of its forms, stadiums should be a hate -free place and the club condemns these facts that do not represent the fundamental values ​​of sport or healthy coexistence and respect between hobbies that were evident throughout the entire Meeting, “he said.

“Valencia CF is made available to the authorities, as well as Villarreal CF and publicly communicates that in the event that the aggressor or aggressors were identified as subscribers of our club, the most severe sanction will be applied: the prohibition of The entrance to the stadium, “he confirmed.

For his part, LaLiga also showed his rejection of what happened. “LaLiga flatly condemns the facts and works hand in hand with clubs, authorities and social agents To end any act of violence inside and outside our stadiums, “he said.