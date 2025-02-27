National Police agents assigned to the Provincial Police Station of Badajoz, proceeded on February 24 and 25 to the arrest of four men for their alleged authorship of a CRIME AGAINST PUBLIC HEALTHspecifically drug trafficking, illicit possession of weapons, against road safety, attack agents of authority and belonging to organized criminal group.

This operation led by Group III of the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade of Badajoz, It started about a year agoafter being aware of the possible existence of a group of people dedicated to introducing large amounts of narcotic substances from Portugal, for later distribution in Badajoz and surroundings to other medium and small -scale distributors.

Already in their first efforts, the agents realized that this group was completely hierarchicalwith a clear distribution of roles between them, making use of sophisticated technological means of communication between them and “caleted” vehicles, (hidden spaces inside to ensure the transport of the drug, making possible possible police actions).

After the realization of numerous discrete surveillances in different areas of the Pacense capital, all members used and the “modus operandi” were identified, which consisted of Use fast routes with “Shuttle Vehicles”against surveillance and other extreme security measures that they adopted in all their displacements, including use of bulletproof vests or ballistic.

Once all the necessary information is collected, specifically last Monday, February 24, a Control device in access to the town from the neighboring countryfirst allevising the “Shuttle” vehicle and followed by a tourism, this time rented by the organization. When the circumstances were suitable, the agents tried to intercept the rented vehicle, although, a frantic escape began without respecting the circulation rules, putting the integrity of the rest of the users at risk, reaching up to three times with the components of the police operation, causing damage to them and the urban furniture, being finally intercepted, locating inside the tourism a bag containing a package 1´200 grams, which to the “narco test” test positive in cocaine, proceeding to the arrest of this person instantly.

At the same time other agents of the same group, in different discrete surveillances on other investigated members, They intervened a short weapon in perfect conditions of usetwo antibalas-Balistic vests and abundant ammunition, being surprised when he wanted to hide or detach himself from all the material.

The morning of the next day, another member of this organization to which They seized more than € 900 in cashproduct of the sale of narcotic substances, several mobile phones and four high -end vehicles.

In this operation It has intervened1 kilo and 224 grams of cocaine, almost € 7,000 in metallic, four vehicles, several mobile phones, a 9 mm gun. Parababelum, three ammunition chargers for this weapon, 236 cartridges, two bulletproof vests, continuing with the efforts and not ruling out new arrests.

The detainees, four men between 26 and 52 years of age, have Background for similar factsafter the instruction of the pertinent attitude were made available to the judicial authority, who decreed the entry into prison of one of them.