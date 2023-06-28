He may be the author of a double crime, although it is still being investigated if there are more people involved. The National Police have arrested a 37-year-old resident of Yecla as the alleged perpetrator of two homicides committed in two different homes. Surely both deaths would have been recorded last Wednesday, consecutively and in two houses separated by just a few tens of meters.

This same afternoon, the lifeless body of a woman of about 60 years of age appeared in the apartment where she lived located at number 1 of Músico Oliver street in the town.

The woman, a disabled person, presented obvious symptoms of having died violently. She was the detainee’s aunt. Both had lived together for years, the shocked neighbors explained when they found out what had happened and the tragic end of this woman.

The residents of this block of flats have been surprised for a few days by the absence of their neighbor in a community of modest people where everyone knows each other and knows each other’s daily routines.

This same afternoon, National Police officers appeared at the house together with the firefighters. There they located the lifeless body of the woman and later the agents took the alleged perpetrator of the events who had been arrested hours before to the apartment.

another lifeless body



The other victim was located on Wednesday of last week. In a single-family home located on Calle Algeciras, at number 46, the police found an 80-year-old man lying on the ground, dead after receiving a strong blow to the head and a deep wound to the body made with a screwdriver.

The relationship between the victim and the alleged perpetrator of his death is unknown, although the door of the house was not forced.

The alleged perpetrator of both homicides is a man with a criminal record and known in the world of drugs since he was a regular user of all kinds of narcotic substances. In addition, his physical characteristics (blonde and short) have made him popular among drug users and also among Yecla’s security forces.

Police sources say that everything suggests that the detainee would have committed the first homicide on Algeciras street with the intention of robbing the victim with whom he would have been merciless. Some valuables and money were missing from the old man’s home.

Subsequently, everything suggests that he went to his aunt’s house located just 50 meters from where he allegedly committed the first crime. With this relative, the detainee had a very close relationship since he was young, and a possible discussion would have ended fatally.

Everything suggests that this man could have committed the double homicide, although the same sources assure that the investigation is open since it is not ruled out that there are more people involved.