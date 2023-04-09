National Police agents in CNP file image (FILE Photo) 5/25/2021 PNC

The National Police detains in Murcia the alleged perpetrator of the fatal shots against a man in a shooting center in Canovelles (Barcelona). The agents have arrested him in Murcia, according to a police spokesman. The man has arrived at the place in a vehicle driven by two young women whom he has forced to transfer him at gunpoint, according to those same sources. When going down, the victims have called the police and the agents have arrested the suspect shortly after this morning.

The attack took place yesterday at half past seven in the evening at the Granollers Precision Shooting Club. The young man, a member of the establishment, was practicing with a carbine, shooting at a target. Until he stopped, he began taking trips to the bathroom, eventually putting the gun down to ask the gunsmith for different ones. At that time, according to various police sources, he shot her at least five times with a short weapon and fled the scene.

The suspect stopped a vehicle that a woman was driving and threatened her with a weapon so that she would drive him to Barcelona, ​​according to police sources. There he allegedly did the same with two other young women, whom he forced to transfer to Murcia. This is a young ex-military man, who spent a very short time in the Army and voluntarily discharged, according to sources from the Ministry of Defense.

