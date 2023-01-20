The National Police have arrested a man for a “mild” sexual assault on a woman that occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday in the public toilets of a shopping center, sources from the National Police Corps confirmed to LA VERDAD, which They added that the facts are being investigated by the Family and Women’s Care Unit and that the proceedings are still open. As this newspaper learned, the event took place in a commercial gallery in the San Diego neighborhood.

The PP echoed the event this Friday and councilor Belén Pérez considered it a “very serious” example of the increase in citizen insecurity in the city, for which reason she once again requested more police from the City Council and the Government Delegation in Murcia.