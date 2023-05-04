The National Police have arrested 14 young people, six of them minors, after participating in a massive fight in Malaga. Two groups formed by residents of two neighborhoods of the city, Carretera de Cádiz and Teatinos, who had met through Instagram, participated in the confrontation. None of the participants suffered serious injuries, although the agents intervened with blunt objects and sticks. Police sources have explained that they are unaware of the background of the duel between the gangs, but everything points to a sentimental conflict, according to what the newspaper announced this Wednesday. The opinion of Malaga.

The events occurred during the afternoon of last Friday in the Teatinos neighborhood, north of the capital of Malaga. Around 6:30 p.m., several people alerted the 091 National Police room that there was a large group of kids facing off in the Pintor Sandro Botticelli square, popularly known as Fuente de Colores, with sticks and bladed weapons. Several units of the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) moved to the area, managing to break up the fight and locate some of the participants while they were trying to run away. Most were teenagers from the Carretera de Cádiz district, to the west of the city. There are also other residents in the Teatinos area itself.

The agents arrested 14 young people between the ages of 14 and 21, six minors, according to police sources. All are Spanish except two, of Argentine origin. They are arrested for their alleged involvement in a crime of riot.

In mid-April, another five young people between the ages of 18 and 28 were stabbed at dawn during a fight in the vicinity of a nightclub on Avenida Cánovas del Castillo, near the La Malagueta bullring. All were hospitalized for injuries caused by a knife, one of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Clinical Hospital.