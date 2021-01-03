The police have arrested reggaeton singer Germán Felipe VG, known as Jay Santos, in Malaga, according to police sources. The 32-year-old man was on the run and was wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in Madrid in 2017, after which he ceased his activity in the capital and moved to Andalusia.

As reported this Sunday by the General Directorate of the Police, the fugitive has been arrested in Malaga by virtue of a judicial claim for his entry into prison issued by the Provincial Court of Madrid.

The events for which he was convicted and that motivate his claim occurred in November 2017, when the now arrested was with a girl whom he would have met through a social network and, once in his home, sexually assaulted her, according to informs the Police.

Upon learning of the judicial claim, the singer ceased his work activity in Madrid and fled to Malaga where his family environment gave him cover so that he could not be located. Recently, and after verifying the validity of the judicial claim, the investigators took several steps to find his whereabouts. Initially they focused on their closest environment, since the person sought had no fixed address. The investigations led the police to Malaga, where the escapee was finally located and arrested in the vicinity of a storage company.