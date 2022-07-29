Agents of the National Police during the dispositive in the slum town of Patño, this Friday. / PN

The National Police deployed a device made up of some 25 agents, all of them belonging to the Provincial Citizen Security Brigade, Air Media UPR, GOR, together with the Immigration and Borders Brigade, which was in charge of verifying that the people in the area had rule the legal documentation to reside in our country.

The National Police received a complaint from several citizens that two of the clans that live in that town had a confrontation that resulted in the arrest of five people. Since then, prevention and patrolling in the area has been reinforced to prevent the incident from being repeated or retaliation against the different families that live there, according to sources from the body in a statement.

In this operation they had the work of the Immigration and Borders unit and a full identification of the immigrants present there was carried out, verifying the validity of the residence permits in Spain. They also took the opportunity to control and check if any person who is fleeing or wanted by the action of justice is taking refuge there, taking advantage of the characteristics of the area, and the difficult accessibility to it.