The National Police has ruled on the new viral hashtag from TikTok, the platform of short fashion videos among the adolescent public, to deny the existence of the ‘international rape day ‘.

“Many of you are asking us about this,” says a uniformed agent of the National Police, in a video that they have shared on their social networks, in relation to the ‘hashtag # April24 (which in Spanish means April 24) that has more than 123.7 million views.

«Of course that on April 24 It is not the international day of rape ”, the police have continued to say in the video. «We have no record of any group of men going out to rape that day. or to assault women. Many times inappropriate content is shared on social networks that is far from reality and that also instills terror in us.

This question has arisen among users of social networks after it has been spread the rumor of an alleged group of six men that, through an alleged video published on this platform, would have claimed this day as the violation.

Many users have expressed their rejection on TikTok commenting on this alleged video (without sharing the alleged original source through a link or a ‘duo’) in which these men would have claimed that on that day it would be ‘legal’ to rape women and they would even have given some advice for it. Users warn women from this supposed group of men and ask them to stay home for the day or to be accompanied.

However, since TikTok have communicated to the USA Today newspaper that have not been able to find the original video within the platform and what there is no evidence to indicate its existence, so we would be facing a hoax.

“Keeping our community safe is our priority, and We do not tolerate content that promotes or glorifies non-consensual sexual acts, including rape and sexual assault. Although we have not found evidence on our platform of any video related to this topic, our security team is vigilant and we will remove content that violates our policies », a TikTok official wrote to USA Today via email.

The National Police invites users of social networks to report any inappropriate content by contacting them.