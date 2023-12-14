Thursday, December 14, 2023, 1:40 p.m.



The National Police denies that there has been an increase in youth gangs in Lorca and that these are related to the increase in crime. Commissioner Pedro Andrés Montiel said that the two stabbings that have been recorded in the last two weeks are “specific” events and that Lorca is not a conflictive city.

According to Montiel, “there is no need to be alarmed” by these examples of street violence and he assured that police action in both cases “has been rapid, there have been arrests” and he stressed that “there has been no increase in criminal groups.”

The last incident with a stab wound occurred on Sunday in the sports courts attached to the Ramón Arcas Institute and the previous week a minor was stabbed in the abdomen by another young man in the San Lázaro neighborhood.

Vox demanded a “fighting plan” against the youth gangs that operate on the streets and denounced the “conflict” generated by “uprooted young people, many of them of foreign origin.”

In the last semester there have been two shootings in the urban area and a fight with wooden stakes and last week four people were arrested for illegal possession of firearms.