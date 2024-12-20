Unfortunately, cyber scams have become users’ daily bread, and now behind every SMS, call, email or even WhatsApp message, a danger can hide that steals your personal or banking data.

If there is something that attracts cybercriminals, it is popular things, and the Christmas Lottery is one of these times of the year that the entire country is waiting for. These days many people purchase tickets and shares and this increase in sales will also cause an increase in being a victim of possible fraud related to the purchase of tickets, problems when collecting prizes whose ticket is shared by several people, doubts about the safe acquisition in the Network, false participations, or being supposedly awarded with the raffle or sale of winning tickets, among others.

For this reason, the National Police are warning of the possible dangers related to the Lottery, and are sharing several tips to follow to avoid scams and problems of any kind.

First of alllottery tickets should only be purchased in authorized placeswhether physical establishments or online, and trusted people. It will not be safe to acquire them on public roads from unknown people or from people who approach us in another unexpected situation (Tocomocho scam). There are more than 11,000 legal points of sale.

In turn, if we decide to buy tickets over the Internet, we must ensure that the page is reliable, paying special attention to certain distinctive elements such as the padlock that should appear in the address bar or the letter ‘s’ that should appear after the HTTP, which is found before the name of the web page. People who have obtained the tickets online must also save emails, the purchase website, receipts and even screenshots of the management as proof in case there are problems.

One has to Always distrust calls, emails, SMS or messages through social networks in which we are informed that we have been awarded in a draw that we do not know about or in which we have not even participated. AlreadyBefore buying the lottery ticket, you must check that it has the logo, the code and all the verification elements.

To share lottery safely with family and friends and avoid fights or misunderstandings the ticket must be photocopied and a signed copy must be provided to each participant in which it appears who collaborates in the purchase and how much they play.

Taking a photograph of the tenth and writing down the number, series and other information in a safe place will help us if it is stolen or lost. The photo will also be very useful in case the tenth deteriorates or breaks, as this photo will serve as proof and be able to collect the tenth correctly.

Also remember that prizes can be claimed only during the first three months after the Christmas drawand the tenth must be kept in good condition.