On February 10, two Swedish citizens were walking along Yedras Street, a few minutes walk from Puerto Banús, in Marbella (Málaga, 150,725 inhabitants), when an individual began shooting at them. He had quickly gotten out of the vehicle with his face covered by a balaclava and opened fire at will, then threw the weapon into some bushes and fled at full speed. His targets ran to avoid the bullets. One saved. but the second received a bullet in the leg and another in the arm, which forced him to be hospitalized. A month later, the National Police have arrested three people as responsible for the shooting, which they frame as a confrontation between Swedish clans. Two of those arrested have already been imprisoned.

The attempted murder occurred at eleven at night. After the 112 Andalucía Emergency service received several calls alerting of the detonations, several National Police patrols approached the Marbella road, located in the Nueva Andalucía area, next to Puerto Banús. An investigation then began, which was taken over by Organized Crime Group II—of the Drug and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco) of the Costa del Sol—, specialized in settling accounts and created in 2019 after the increase in incidents with firearms in Marbella and its surroundings. The agents found nine bullet casings and a short gun in the area, which was hidden in the brush nearby.

The analysis of the evidence found and the consultation of the video surveillance cameras of this residential area made it possible to know the route that the alleged perpetrator of the shots had taken until he reached the home where he was hiding. This was what allowed the first suspect to be identified, while the remaining two – who had provided logistical support and information on the victims' movements – were later located as a result of a complex investigation. It has concluded that the incident is part of a fight between Swedish criminal clans. It is not an exception: the presence on the Costa del Sol of hitmen and drug traffickers from the Nordic country has grown in recent years and police operations against these gangs have been repeated since 2018. Among the most notable events are those committed by the baptized as a clan of 'the Swedes', four people tried and found guilty a year ago for their participation in two murders in Marbella. One of them had also previously participated in the placement of explosive devices in the same city.

Arrested in Marbella and Alhaurín

Last week, on Wednesday, March 13, the agents who have carried out the so-called Operation Falla – who have worked in collaboration with Udyco Marbella and the Swedish police – managed to arrest the three alleged perpetrators of the assassination attempt on February 10, who are between 24 and 31 years old. The arrests were made during two house searches, one in Marbella and another in the town of Alhaurín el Grande. Among the effects found in the homes was a magazine full of bullets – it is believed to belong to the pistol used in the settlement – and more ammunition separately. The detainees are charged with the crimes of attempted murder, illegal possession of weapons, membership in a criminal organization and falsification of documents. After being arrested, they were taken into custody, which ordered the imprisonment of two of them.

The shooting in which they were involved was the first of four that occurred in just over a month in Marbella. Just two days later, on February 12, shots were also fired in the Nueva Andalucía area, although no one was injured. Additionally, last Monday, March 11, two people riding a motorcycle opened fire on a restaurant located in the same part of the city, although they only caused material damage. Finally, this past Saturday the National Police opened another investigation after a 20-year-old man was seriously injured in another shooting that also occurred at the door of a leisure establishment next to Puerto Banús.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_