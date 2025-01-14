The National Police have arrested Kike Salas, a Sevilla footballer, accused of forcing yellow cards in the Seville club’s League matches for illegal bets from which different people in his immediate environment would have benefited, according to reports. The Confidential.

According to the information of The ConfidentialRooms He has been detained by the Police, has given a statement at the police station and has subsequently been released. A court in Morón de la Frontera (Seville) is investigating the matches in the final stretch of the last edition of the League, in which Sevilla was not at risk for access to European competitions and was already saved from relegation to the Second Division.

The player received seven yellow cards in the last nine games of the domestic competitionsome in the final stages of the matches. In fact, in that period he had to serve a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Salas, 22 years old and with a contract at Sevilla until 2029, has not been the only one arrested, since the Police are trying to determine if two more people in his environment had a role in these events. Both have also been arrested.

The Sevilla player faces a possible crime of fraud that is punishable by between six months and three years in prison.