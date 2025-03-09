Security agents work daily to fight against cybercriminals attacks They use the Internet to cheat the population. It is enough to click on a link to fall into the networks of those people who intend to subtract personal data so that they can access certain information and attack the user’s bank accounts.

These criminals create thousands of scams and adapt to the events of the moment to take advantage of the most vulnerable. These types of deception especially affect people with less knowledge of the network, who tend to trust fraudulent web pages more easily. These computer scams are increasingly frequent and elaborated, so it is difficult to detect them.

THE ESTAFA OF THE VISHING ‘

The last one, which has put the population of Seville in suspense, is what they have called ‘Vishing’ and has increased significantly in recent months. Those affected believe in the veracity of this scam by their alleged Offers and contract improvements that come from well -known telephone operators. The criminals analyze the personal data of their victims (accessible from certain public websites) to increase their veracity.

Thanks to the theft of data or the use of digital tools capable of supplanting the voice of another person, the scammers inform those affected by private elements such as their banking entity, the filiation data and the full name. In doing so, they get the trust of the person who receives the call and begin the scam. On this occasion, The ‘Vishing’ informs the client who will receive an award for his faithfulness.

Scam

They make offers to improve their contract or sales in the purchase of high -end mobile phones and when the victim accepts, the scam begins. When giving their consent and facilitating the codes of their company, the scammers send the high -end phone that has little or nothing to do with the one they had offered. Subsequently, they report the victim of An error in delivery and make them visit a false operator.

This supposed operator ensures that the necessary procedures will be carried out so that the right phone arrives at the customer, something that never happens. Finally, the scammed person must pay the amount corresponding to the phone received and subsequently withdrawn, that is, They have not achieved the mobile but they have paid for the. The criminals stay with these phones for free so the purpose of this deception is to make other people pay for them.

It is a very elaborate scam, which requires a wide team and entails some risks for criminals. However, several cases have been detected in Andalusia and threatens to extend through the rest of the country. Agents alert the population of Do not trust this type of offers unless they are carried out by a professional and not provide personal data under any circumstances.