The government team of the La Misericordia bullring sent the antlers of two bulls fought on October 12 by Esaú Fernández and Jesús Enrique Colombo to be analyzed by the central office of Bullfighting Affairs
There was no manipulation of the pitons of the Miura bullfight fought last October 12 in the La Misericordia bullring Manuel Escribano, Esaú Fernández and Jesús Enrique Colombo. This has been ruled by veterinary experts specializing in…
