One of the projections on the facade of the National Palace, in Mexico. RRSS

“A rapist will not be a governor.” “AMLO, realize it.” “No more violence.” These are some messages that feminist groups have projected this Sunday with lights on the facade of the National Palace, the official residence of Mexico. Two political figures are at the center of the proclamations: Félix Salgado Macedonio, a candidate to the Guerrero government denounced for rape, and the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has come out in defense of the candidate and has described the accusations as a “media lynching ”.

The feminists had already illuminated the Palace. Last weekend, a few hours after the 8-M demonstrations, messages such as “Mexico femicide” and “legal abortion” were seen. After weeks of tensions between feminism and the so-called Fourth Transformation, López Obrador’s political project, the Government decided to wall the official residence with fences about three meters high and defended that it was “a wall of peace.” But the wall became a memorial. The wall was filled with thousands of names of murdered women and tributes with flowers, candles, crosses and illustrations.

It was at the gates of the National Palace, in front of the wall, where the clashes between the police and the protesters escalated during the march. Several assistants assured that they were attacked with tear gas and bullets similar to those fired by paint guns. The Government of Mexico City denied that they had been used, but the local ombudsman and the Marabunta group have opened an investigation to analyze the artifacts, some expired and manufactured in the 1990s, EL PAÍS documented.

“The Fourth Transformation is not feminist: it made feminisms its main opposition,” a statement read. The activists refer to a statement that Morena released last Friday, in which the president’s party argued that it was in line with feminism despite confirming Salgado Macedonio for the elections next June.

The candidate’s ratification came just five days after International Women’s Day, after weeks of protests and claims from more than 500 Morena militants, supporters, deputies and senators. The women’s claims did not affect the aspirations of the licensed senator. “I am holding my head up,” said Salgado Macedonio on Saturday at his start to the campaign.

“We are not a political party, we are women, we are a collective voice,” the activists claim. “We are the mothers of the daughters who were victims of femicides, women from indigenous peoples, migrant women, Afro-Mexican women, women with disabilities, trans women, muxes, sex workers, domestic workers, women deprived of their liberty, young women, older women, single mothers and women from the most diverse work spheres. We are also the ones who are gone and we are the ones who are marching and we will continue marching until there is justice for all ”, they sentence.

