The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine will discuss the possibility of a boycott of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This was announced on Saturday, January 28, by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling Jean Beleniuk.

He explained that on February 3, an extraordinary general assembly of the NOC of Ukraine will be held, where this issue will be raised. They want to boycott the 2024 Olympics in Ukraine if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to return to international sports tournaments before the end of the conflict.

“Everything goes to the fact that athletes will be returned to international tournaments, so this event will have serious consequences,” Beleniuk wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach admitted that athletes from Russia and Belarus could participate in the 2024 Olympics under a neutral flag. According to him, the suspension of athletes because of their passports is not in line with the values ​​and mission of the Olympic Charter. Bach also noted that Ukraine wants not only to isolate Russia as a state, but also to completely isolate all Russians.

On January 26, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also called for the Russians to be allowed to participate in the 2024 Olympics under a neutral flag. According to her, athletes should not be deprived of competition.

The day before, the IOC was notified that the possibility of admitting Russian athletes who do not support a special military operation (SVO) will be considered before the competition in a neutral status. In response, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, said that even the wording of the initiative turned out to be too much politics, which “should be alien” to the ideas of the Olympic family.

The XXXIII Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee recommended that international sports federations prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions due to the situation around the Russian Federation and Ukraine.