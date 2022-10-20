Although he bets on the rescue of Pemex and to increase oil production with Deer Park and Dos Bocas, the strategy will not be able to work if the economic situation of the oil company is not improved and progress towards the energy transition is considered worldwide.

This is revealed by reports made at the University of the Army and Air Force, specifically in the Mexican Institute for Strategic Studies in Security and National Defensewhich were made public after the hacking of Sedena by Grupo Guacamaya.

They present some arguments about the challenges that this plan will face.

One of them points out that in order to achieve the results expected by the Government, it is essential that a restructuring be carried out in Pemex to reverse its millionaire debt and reduce the burden of pensions.

“The incorporation of the refineries to the production and refining network of Pemex evidences a great national effort to recover energy sovereignty, however, this effort may fall short if it is not accompanied by a broad restructuring within it,” the document indicates.

He adds that the ballast that is intended to be eliminated could only change its place as it has a heavy burden related to excess personnel and the increasingly difficult task of paying pensions and that Deer Park and Dos Bocas will relieve only part of the problem.

Since the beginning of his Government, the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He promised to achieve energy sovereignty in fuels, which implies stopping exporting crude oil to process it in refineries in the country and stopping buying gasoline and fuels abroad.

To do this, it acquired 100 percent of the Deer Park refinery, located in Texas, and opted for Dos Bocas, which is not finished being built.

“The decision to favor the generation of fossil fuels over renewable energy now places Mexico on an inconsistent path if the 1.5 ° C limit is to be reached. The proposal of the Paris Agreement is that alternative plants to coal would be built, in order to reduce emissions from the existing coal fleet globally by two-thirds during 2020-2030 and to zero by 2050.

“Hence, it is foreseeable that antagonistic external factors exert pressure on the mexican state to fully adhere to the Paris Agreement with forceful and increasingly urgent actions. Or, in your case, become creditor to economic, administrative sanctions by the international community, “explains a report.

We recommend you read: