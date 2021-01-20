From dinosaurs to crafts and a zoo, the Boubou Hama Museum is eclectic. And open to all audiences.

Located in a 24 hectare setting in the center of the capital Niamey, the Boubou Hama Museum (MNN) was founded just before the independence of Niger in 1960. Old pavilions dedicated to costumes or archeology stand alongside high-tech buildings dedicated to petroleum or uranium.

Foreign tourists, Nigerien families and street children, everyone can come there to learn more, see the animals or simply relax.

Seven photos of Issouf Sanogo offer a stroll in the oldest part of this unique place.