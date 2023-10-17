Mohamed Njeim (Rabat)

The National Moroccan Film Festival, which is considered the largest in Moroccan cinema, announced the list of feature, short and documentary films selected for the 23rd session, during the period from October 27 to November 4, 2023.

The list of feature films, headed by Moroccan director Hakim Belabbes, included the opening film “Queens” by director Yasmine Benkirane, and “Abdelino”, which is the fourth feature film in Hicham Ayouch’s cinematic career, and tells the story of a thirty-year-old young man from a small and poor city. He works in a small office, and his main task is to stick postage stamps on envelopes of letters in a very depressing and monotonous atmosphere, in addition to the film “The Stamp” by Rachid El Wali. The list also includes the films “Hamida Al-Jayeh” by director Mustafa Al-Derqawi, and “Jalal Al-Din” by Hassan Benjelloun. “Summer Days” by Fawzi Bensaidi, “The Blue of the Caftan” by Meriem Touzani, “The Taste of Friendship” by Noufal Barawi, “The Slave” by Abdel Ilah Al-Jawahiri, “My Father Is Not Dead” by Adel Al-Fadhli, and “Oasis of Frozen Waters” by Muhammad Raouf. Al-Sabahi, “Summer in Bajaad” by Omar Mall Al-Douira, and “Adila” by Othman Al-Nasiri.

15 films are competing in the short narrative film competition, including “On My Father’s Grave” by Jawaheen Zantar, “The Desert, My Love” by Latifa Ahrar, “Ode to Sin” by Khaled Maadour, and “The Clown’s Mother” by Manal Ghawa, and others.

As for the documentary film competition, it includes “The House of the Hijab” by Jamila Annab, “Shards of the Sky” by Adnan Baraka, “The Women’s Challenge” by Al-Banna Al-Younsi, “Lfaro” by Faten Khalkhal, “The Last Mine” by Fatima Aklaz, and “Guardians of Memory” by Saeed Bali. “Broken Mirrors” by Othman Al-Saadouni, “The Journey” by Saeed Zuraibi’, and others.