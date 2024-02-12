On Sunday, February 11, Migration's national institute (INM), announced the detention of 156 migrants in two operations in Veracruz, which originate from eight different countries.

The arrests were made in collaboration with elements of the National Guard and Sedena, and the National Migration Institute confirmed the irregular stay of migrants.

The first arrest was carried out on the Córdoba – Orizaba highway, between federal elements and the state police when they found 132 migrants crowded together in the bed of a Torton type vehicle.

Among those detained were 87 people from Guatemala22 of Nicaragua3 from Cuba, 22 people from Bangladesh6 from Nepal, one from Ecuador, one from Honduras and one from Brazil.

It should be noted that in said detention there were 17 women, 88 men, 23 boys and four girls.

On the other hand, the second arrest occurred on the Las Choapas-Coatzacoalcos highway, where they found 24 migrants belonging to Guatemala inside a trailer, where in total there were three women, two children and 19 adult men.

According to a statement from Migration's national institute (INM), families and minors would be channeled to the Office of Channeling of Girls, Boys and Adolescents.

In addition, the statement highlights that adult migrants would be transferred to the Acayucan Immigration Station to begin the corresponding immigration administrative process.

Finally, the statement also indicates that two Mexicans were arrested for alleged irregular trafficking of migrants pursuing the long-awaited American dream.

It should be noted that this last week the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR), found 251 migrants traveling in containers, originating from El Salvador, Ecuador and other African countries, with minors.

