The National Center of Meteorology warned of the low level of horizontal visibility, tonight, and its occasional lack of it in some coastal and inland areas, due to the formation of fog.

In a statement, the center appealed to road users and motorists to take precautions and follow the traffic directions, given that there is an opportunity for fog to form and the horizontal visibility is low, and the occasional lack of it in some coastal and interior areas, and that is from 01:00 until 08:30 in the morning tomorrow, Tuesday. .





