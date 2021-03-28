The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be dusty, sometimes partly cloudy, with another drop in temperatures, wet at night and Tuesday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some eastern interior regions, and the winds are moderate to brisk and sometimes strong, especially on the sea.

The center stated, in its daily statement, that the winds are northwesterly, 15 to 30, reaching 50 km / h .. And the waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent to very turbulent sometimes, and the first tide occurs at 13:28 and the second tide at 02:08 and The first tide is at 19:49 and the second tide at 08:01 .. And in the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to medium, and the first tide occurs at 10:18, the second tide at 22:22, and the first tide at 16:13, and the islands The second at 04:41.





